DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / To stop illegal mining, 532 vehicles checked in Yamunanagar

To stop illegal mining, 532 vehicles checked in Yamunanagar

A team of the local administration led by Radaur SDM Narender Kumar checked 532 vehicles in Radaur area of Yamunanagar district to stop illegal mining and illegal transportation of mining minerals. According to the information available, as many as 355...
article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A team of the local administration led by Radaur SDM Narender Kumar checked 532 vehicles in Radaur area of Yamunanagar district to stop illegal mining and illegal transportation of mining minerals.

According to the information available, as many as 355 vehicles were checked at the check post at Triveni Chowk in Radaur town.

Similarly, 177 vehicles were inspected at the check post at Gumthala village.

Advertisement

SDM Narender Kumar said that as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, a checking drive was being conducted to stop illegal mining and illegal transportation of mining minerals in the district.

He said that the team members, including officials of Panchayat Department, Mines and Geology Department and Police Department, were regularly conducting checking in the Radaur area of the district.

Advertisement

He said that during checking, a driver was found driving a vehicle without a driving licence. So, the police issued him a challan of Rs 5,000.

“All teams have been instructed to remain alert at all checkpoints and work with devotion,” said SDM Narender Kumar.

During checking, he also motivated drivers not to consume alcohol and asked them to transport mining minerals according to rules.

Meanwhile, Chhachhrauli SDM Rohit Kumar also conducted checking at check posts situated near grain market of Chhachhrauli, Taharpur village, Ibrahimpur village, Bhudkalan (Pratap Nagar) village and Jaidhari village to stop illegal mining activity in Chhachhrauli area of the district.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper