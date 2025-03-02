To stop illegal mining, 532 vehicles checked in Yamunanagar

A team of the local administration led by Radaur SDM Narender Kumar checked 532 vehicles in Radaur area of Yamunanagar district to stop illegal mining and illegal transportation of mining minerals.

According to the information available, as many as 355 vehicles were checked at the check post at Triveni Chowk in Radaur town.

Similarly, 177 vehicles were inspected at the check post at Gumthala village.

SDM Narender Kumar said that as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, a checking drive was being conducted to stop illegal mining and illegal transportation of mining minerals in the district.

He said that the team members, including officials of Panchayat Department, Mines and Geology Department and Police Department, were regularly conducting checking in the Radaur area of the district.

He said that during checking, a driver was found driving a vehicle without a driving licence. So, the police issued him a challan of Rs 5,000.

“All teams have been instructed to remain alert at all checkpoints and work with devotion,” said SDM Narender Kumar.

During checking, he also motivated drivers not to consume alcohol and asked them to transport mining minerals according to rules.

Meanwhile, Chhachhrauli SDM Rohit Kumar also conducted checking at check posts situated near grain market of Chhachhrauli, Taharpur village, Ibrahimpur village, Bhudkalan (Pratap Nagar) village and Jaidhari village to stop illegal mining activity in Chhachhrauli area of the district.