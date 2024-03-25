 To stop reel-mania and drunk driving, Gurugram to have 1.5K cops on roads : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  To stop reel-mania and drunk driving, Gurugram to have 1.5K cops on roads

To stop reel-mania and drunk driving, Gurugram to have 1.5K cops on roads

To stop reel-mania and drunk driving, Gurugram to have 1.5K cops on roads

Devotees perform ‘Holika Dahan’ rituals in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 24

As the Millennium City gears up for Monday’s Holi celebrations, the Gurugram traffic police have issued a warning against ‘reel-mania’ and drunk-driving.

The police have asked people to celebrate the festival of colours responsibly and abstain from ‘misusing’ city roads for shooting social media reels and driving in intoxicated state.

It is learnt that around 1,500 police personnel would be out on roads to ensure compliance with these guidelines and over 23 check points would be erected to check drunk driving.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Virender Vij said, “Festivals should be a reason to cheer and not create ruckus. We will launch massive crackdown against drunk driving and traffic violations. Nobody should be shooting reels while driving on Gurugram roads, which seems to have become a trend. Violators will be penalised as per the norms.”

“People should also abstain from any other form of intoxication before driving. We will also be erecting check points at key locations. Additionally, two-wheeler drivers should abstain from triple riding and driving without helmet. Parents should not allow minors to drive,” added the DCP.

It may be noted that the police caught 89 persons for drunk-driving at trial nakas set up on March 23.

The police have put special checks on the Golf Course Road, Cyber City roads, MG roads, Dwarka Expressway and Sohna elevated highway as these have been identified as key hotspots for shooting social media reels.

The police have also deputed special teams to check any instances of rowdyism and misbehaviour, especially with women.

“Rowdyism or any misbehaviour with women will not be tolerated. We are also stepping up security outside women hostels, while owners of paying guest (PG) accommodations will be responsible for the safety of inmates. Strict action will be taken against those trying to molest women during the festival,” asserted Vij.

Asking people to behave responsibly, the local administration has issued an advisory urging them to respect consent while celebrating Holi.

DC Nishant Yadav said, “When it comes to playing Holi, respect a “no”. Any acts of randomly targeting people, especially women, would not be tolerated. Do not throw balloons or similar material on people driving vehicles as it may lead to accidents. We appeal to people to abide by the decorum and ensure that Holi is peaceful and enjoyable for the entire city.”

Meanwhile, the Nuh police have made special arrangements for the festival and also issued an appeal, urging people to maintain decorum.

Delhi Metro takes note of video shot inside coach

  • New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is analysing a video, which showed two women celebrating Holi in a coach, for alleged violation of its policies.
  • In the video, the two women were seen sitting on the floor inside a Metro coach and applying colours on each other’s cheeks while a Hindi film song was playing in the background.
  • “Prima facie, the authenticity of the fact that the video was shot inside the Metro seems doubtful as deepfake technology may have been used to create this content,” read a statement issued by the DMRC regarding the video that has gone viral on social media.
  • “Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives, we have tried to raise awareness among passengers. We have requested them not to make reels or indulge in any activity that may cause inconvenience to fellow commuters,” read the statement.
  • The DMRC has further requested fellow passengers to immediately inform the corporation whenever they see someone shooting reels or videos inside the Metro. PTI

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Gurugram


