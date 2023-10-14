Today, 5 Old Gurugram chowks to be traffic light-free

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 13

The traffic police will conduct a one-day trial on Saturday by making five Old Gurugram chowks traffic light-free. Only one-way traffic flow would be allowed at these chowks that day.

Keeping in view the traffic congestion owing to long waiting time at these chowks, a route map has been issued to achieve optimum vehicle movement.

According to a plan prepared by the traffic police, the roads on these chowks will be made one-way, allowing commuters to reach Rajiv Chowk, Mor Chowk, bus stand, Sadar Bazaar, Sohna Chowk, Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk and Sethi Chowk without disruption to the flow of traffic.

Sukhbir Singh, ACP, Traffic (West), said that during the trial, the vehicle movement on Rajiv Chowk would be directed towards the bus stand via Sohna Chowk. The vehicles going towards Rajiv Chowk from Sadar Bazaar would turn left towards Aggarwal Chowk. The traffic flow would then be directed towards Rajiv Chowk via Mor Chowk and Jail Chowk. The vehicle movement from Patel Nagar towards Sadar Bazar would be directed via Jail Chowk and Sethi Chowk.

#Gurugram