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Home / Haryana / Tohana teacher held under POCSO Act

Tohana teacher held under POCSO Act

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 11:15 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The accused teacher in police custody.
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A chemistry teacher at a PM SHRI Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Tohana, Fatehabad district, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a student’s complaint. The accused, Anoop Kumar, was sent to judicial custody in Hisar jail after being produced before a court, the police said on Saturday.

The arrest comes amid a wider controversy at the school, where a clash between chemistry teacher Anoop Kumar and history teacher Vikram Singh on Thursday reportedly triggered chaos. Around 12 students and a woman teacher fell ill during the incident and were admitted to Tohana Civil Hospital.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Anurag Dhalia visited the hospital and spoke to the students.

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According to district police spokesperson Vinod Kumar, a student alleged that Anoop Kumar looked at her inappropriately, following which a case was registered under the POCSO Act.

The controversy escalated on Friday morning when Anoop Kumar allegedly arrived at the school carrying a stick and an iron rod and threatened people outside the office, including Vikram Singh. Police personnel from Dial 112 and the city police station reached the spot and took him into custody. A stick was also recovered, the police said.

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The issue had surfaced earlier in August, when students reportedly complained to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate about the teacher’s alleged behaviour. He was subsequently sent on deputation after being given 15 days’ leave but was later posted back to the same school.

During Thursday’s clash, a lady teacher alleged that Anoop Kumar made objectionable remarks about her character and her child. Vikram Singh also accused Anoop Kumar and his associate, Pradeep, of assault. Anoop Kumar, meanwhile, denied the allegations and claimed he was being targeted due to personal rivalry. The allegations are under investigation.

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