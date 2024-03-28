Toilets at Faridabad park kept locked

Washrooms were inaugurated for visitors to the Town Park in Sector 12 of Faridabad a few months ago. But these remain locked throughout the day. It is causing a lot of inconvenience to residents who frequently visit this park. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and ensure that the toilets are accessible to the public. —Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Garbage dumped in front of house

The Gurugram Municipal Corporation’s sanitation staff of a nearby Kanhai village is illegally dumping garbage in front of a house in Sector 45 here. Sanitary Inspectors should ensure that this waste is removed and direct employees to dump waste at the designated sites only. —Puneet Pahwa, Sector-45, Gurugram

Garbage mounts at HSVP plot hazardous

THE accumulation of garbage on the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plot in Sector 13 has become a pressing issue. Despite several requests, the residents continue to face the problem, posing environmental and health hazards. People dump garbage here and the Karnal Municipal Corporation, overlooking the gravity of the matter, does not remove it. We request the authorities to ensure that garbage is removed from the site. —Gaurav, Karnal

Poor sanitation in Rohtak

INSANITAry conditions prevail in Rohtak city. Heaps of debris and domestic waste can be seen at many points. Residents dump garbage along roads and this practice must end with strict action. —Umed Singh, Rohtak

Garbage dumps irk residents

The dumping ground on Babain road has become an ordeal for residents. Stray cattle can be seen wandering and foraging at the garbage heaps there. The garbage must be moved at the earliest. —Raman Kumar , Kurukshetra

