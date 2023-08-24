Token dharna to seek relief for flood-hit farmers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 23

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) has started a token dharna at the Ambala City grain market in support of Punjab and Rajasthan farmers and compensation for flood-affected farmers.

Farmer leaders and activists, who were detained by the police on Monday and Tuesday, were released late last night and farmer unions agreed to shift the dharna to a service road near Balana village on the Ambala-Hisar Highway. However, later it was shifted to the grain market.

Gurmeet Singh Majri, district president of the union, said, “There was a plan to continue a dharna on a service road, but due to poor weather conditions, it was shifted to the grain market. We will continue to stage a dharna in support of Punjab farmers.”

Amarjeet Singh Mohri, the union chief, said, “A meeting was held to discuss the issues. We will hold a meeting with the state government in Chandigarh tomorrow in support of our demands, including compensation for the flood-affected farmers. We will seek a meeting with the Central government, where the demands related to Haryana and Punjab will be raised. Further decisions will be taken by the 16 farm unions.”

