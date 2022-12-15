Told to stop, car driver tries to run over ASI in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 14

A car driver tried to run over an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) when he signalled to stop the car for checking. Four men, including the driver, in the car also attacked the policemen when they were stopped by the policemen again 500m ahead. Finally, the police nabbed all four men. An FIR has been registered at sector 18 police station.

This incident took place around 11.50 pm on Tuesday at the traffic signal of Sector 17 on old Delhi road. A team of sector 18 police station led by ASI Krishan Kumar was checking vehicles there. The team signalled to a car with tinted glass which came from Delhi side to stop. But the driver swerved the car towards ASI Krishan Kumar and hit him.

“They were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” said Inspector Haresh Kumar, SHO.

