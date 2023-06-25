Toll employee booked for Rs 17L embezzlement

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 24

The company operating the Gurugram-Faridabad toll plaza has accused one of its employees of embezzling around Rs 17 lakh. The company, South Asian Tollways, alleged that the employee, Sonu Harsana, posted as shift in-charge, had been collecting money by issuing slips from a hand-held machine for the past four months and later deleted the data from the machine. An FIR was registered at the DLF phase 1 police station.

Apart from a slip issued from the computer at the toll booth, it is also issued from a hand-held machine. During peak hours, the hand-held machine is used. “Every day, after issuing about 550 slips, he would delete the data and give the machine to other employees,” the complainant alleged.

After getting all the records and CCTV footage, the company approached the police.

“We are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon,” said SHO Dinesh Kumar.