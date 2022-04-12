Toll plaza deaths: Cops register murder case

Palwal, April 11
The police have registered a case of murder in connection with the incident in which two employees of a toll plaza at KMP Expressway were killed after they were run over by a speeding vehicle on Sunday. No arrest has been made so far.
A spokesperson of the district police said the victims, identified as Aman Kumar and Radheyshyam, working at the toll plaza, were hit by a speeding vehicle on Sunday morning, resulting in their death soon after. While a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered today. —
