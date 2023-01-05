Toll plaza staff assaulted, case registered

Gurugram, January 4
On December 31, toll plaza workers were allegedly beaten with sticks over the non-payment of toll fee on the Gurugram-Faridabad road. An FIR was registered on Tuesday at the DLF Phase 1 police station. A video of the act went viral on social media. Police said that they were trying to nab the accused who were still absconding.
According to the complaint filed by Ashish Bhardwaj, operator at the toll plaza, when a Mahindra XUV700 stopped at the toll booth, employee Gopesh asked for the toll fee. The driver did not pay, hit the boom barrier and crossed it. He stopped the car at a distance, came back to the booth, and slapped another employee. Later, 8 to10 youths came with sticks and beat up toll workers. The accused then threatened to kill them and fled, added Bhardwaj.
