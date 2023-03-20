Toll plaza staff misbehave with MP's PSO, booked

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 19

The toll staff at Bhigan on the NH-44 near Murthal allegedly misbehaved with the staff of Kurukshetra MP Naib Singh Saini while he was on the way to his constituency after participating in the Lok Sabha Session.

The police have booked the toll manager along with two other staff members under various sections of the IPC and arrested two toll staff members and released them on police bail. Ravi Kant, personal secretary to MP Kurukshetra, in a complaint to the police said as they reached the Bhigan toll plaza and the boom barrier fell his vehicle. As the PSO Kuldeep removed the boom, the toll staff misbehaved with him. Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Murthal, said two toll employees Krishan and Praveen had been arrested in the case.