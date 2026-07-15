Toll rates increased at Bastara toll plaza near Karnal

Commuters travelling on the National Highway-44 will have to pay higher toll rates while crossing the Bastara toll plaza in the district as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has revised toll rates. The revised rates came into effect from midnight on July 14. It is the second toll hike in just two-and-a half-month after a revision on April 1.

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As per the letter of the NHAI, car, jeep, van and other light motor vehicle users will now pay Rs 200 for a single journey against the earlier Rs 190, while the charge for multiple journeys (maximum two one journey one way) within a day has increased from Rs 290 to Rs 295. The monthly pass for 50 single journeys has also been revised to Rs 6,590, while commercial vehicles registered within the district (excluding those operating under national permits) will pay Rs 100 per trip.

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The toll for light commercial vehicles, mini buses and light goods vehicles has been increased from Rs 310 to Rs 320 for a single journey and from Rs 465 to Rs 480 for multiple journeys in a day.

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Two-axle trucks and buses would now pay Rs 670 instead of Rs 650 for a single trip and Rs 1,005 instead of Rs 975 for multiple journeys, said an NHAI official.

Similarly, three-axle commercial vehicles will be charged Rs 730 for a single journey and Rs 1,095 for multiple trips, while heavy multi-axle vehicles (4 to 6 axles) will pay Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,575, respectively.

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The toll for oversized vehicles with seven or more axles had been revised from Rs 1,240 to Rs 1,275 for a single journey and from Rs 1,860 to Rs 1,915 for multiple journeys, he added.

The residents with vehicles registered within 20-km radius of the toll plaza have to pay Rs 360 for monthly pass, while earlier it was at Rs 350.

The hike has drawn criticism from commuters, transporters and opposition parties. They questioned the need for another revision within such a short span of time. “I travel between Karnal and Sonepat regularly. This is the second increase in just a couple of months that has put an extra burden on commuters,” said Lalit, a commuter.

Former Congress MLA from Assandh, Shamsher Singh Gogi, accused the government of not safeguarding the interests of commuters. “Toll rates are being increased at regular intervals, but the condition of the highway is pathetic. There are multiple potholes on NH-44, and the drainage system along the highway is in poor condition. Higher toll charges will increase transportation costs. Fuel prices are already high, and this hike will add to the woes of commuters,” he said.