Toll rises to 6 in Ambala building collapse, kin demand FIR against owner

The death toll in the Ambala building collapse rose to six on Monday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris.

A total of six persons lost their lives in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Rajinder Kumar (50) of Sonta village in Ambala district; Kalia Ram (48) of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Mandor village of Ambala district; Shastri Ram (50) of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Garnala village of Ambala district; Roop Singh (55) of Dangdera village in Lalru, Punjab; Malkit Singh, a resident of Punjab; and Ramji Das, a resident of Ambala.

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The three-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Dhulkot area of Ambala City on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred while the lintel was being laid on the third floor. Around 35-40 labourers were reportedly working at the site when the structure gave way, burying several workers under the debris.

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The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City.

According to officials, the district administration will constitute a committee to inquire into the incident. The building was reportedly unauthorised. The rescue operation has now concluded.

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Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have demanded the registration of an FIR against the owner of the under-construction building.

Congress MP Varun Chaudhry, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh and other Congress leaders met the injured and the families of the deceased.