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Home / Haryana / Toll rises to 6 in Ambala building collapse, kin demand FIR against owner

Toll rises to 6 in Ambala building collapse, kin demand FIR against owner

The three-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Dhulkot area of Ambala City on Sunday afternoon

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 11:25 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta meets injured at Civil Hospital Ambala City. Tribune photo
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The death toll in the Ambala building collapse rose to six on Monday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris.

A total of six persons lost their lives in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Rajinder Kumar (50) of Sonta village in Ambala district; Kalia Ram (48) of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Mandor village of Ambala district; Shastri Ram (50) of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Garnala village of Ambala district; Roop Singh (55) of Dangdera village in Lalru, Punjab; Malkit Singh, a resident of Punjab; and Ramji Das, a resident of Ambala.

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The three-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Dhulkot area of Ambala City on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred while the lintel was being laid on the third floor. Around 35-40 labourers were reportedly working at the site when the structure gave way, burying several workers under the debris.

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The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala City.

According to officials, the district administration will constitute a committee to inquire into the incident. The building was reportedly unauthorised. The rescue operation has now concluded.

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Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have demanded the registration of an FIR against the owner of the under-construction building.

Congress MP Varun Chaudhry, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh and other Congress leaders met the injured and the families of the deceased.

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