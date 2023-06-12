Kurukshetra: Top guns behind bars, BKU next gen to lead MSP protest

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 11

With top leaders in jail, the second line of leadership of the BKU (Charuni) is set to hold an “MSP dilao, kisan bachao mahapanchayat” at Pipli on Monday.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh and spokesman Rakesh Bains along with seven other top leaders and activists were arrested after hundreds of farmers, demanding procurement of sunflower on MSP, blocked the national highway in Shahabad, near Kurukshetra, on June 6. Refusing to bog down, young farmer leaders have come to the fore to continue the struggle. Led by executive state president Karam Singh Mathana, the union has appealed to farm activists from Haryana, Punjab, UP and other states to reach Pipli. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and several other leaders are expected to attend the event.

Karam Singh said, “The Haryana CM is misleading everyone in the name of ‘Bhavantar Bharpai’. This is part of a larger conspiracy to end MSP system for all crops.”

“If the farmers are stopped from reaching the venue, we will hold a sit-in on the highway,” said Kurukshetra head Krishan Kumar.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Bhoria said, “The farmers can protest peacefully. Ample arrangements for security and traffic flow have been made.”