Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, BRS leader K. Kavitha—daughter of Telangana’s first Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao—and Congress leader Sampat Singh are among the key political figures who have arrived at the INLD’s Samman Rally in the new grain market on Thursday.

Advertisement

The rally is being organised by INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Devi Lal.

Supporters wearing green turbans and women adorned with green dupattas from various parts of the state are participating in the rally.

Advertisement

On this occasion, the leaders and INLD workers paid tribute to Ch Devi Lal by highlighting his contributions to farmers' welfare, social justice and rural development.

Earlier, the atmosphere turned energetic as groups of supporters entered the venue, dancing to the rhythm of traditional drum beats. A team of drummers, dressed in green kurtas, white pyjamas and green turbans, captivated the gathering with their spirited performance, adding a festive vibe to the occasion.

Advertisement

This marks the first time the INLD is hosting the rally without its former supremo and former Haryana Chief Minister, Om Prakash Chautala, who passed away in December last year.

However, people, especially the older supporters, still remember and respect his legacy.

“Though Chautala Sahib is no longer with us, his memory remains alive in our hearts. The way he used to wrap a white handkerchief around the microphone and address the crowd in his signature style is unforgettable. We believe he is watching us from Swarga and would be pleased with this celebration,” said Ram Prakash, an elderly INLD supporter from Panipat, proudly donning a green turban.

As for the rally venue, it has been arranged with designated blocks. A special section has been reserved exclusively for women, located directly in front of the main dais. Instead of chairs, the area has been furnished with mattresses to provide comfortable seating.

The rally is widely perceived as a significant show of strength by the INLD in the stronghold of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. It is also seen as a crucial effort by the party to re-establish its political foothold in the region.