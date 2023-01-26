Top RSS body meet in Haryana

New Delhi: The apex decision-making body of the RSS will assemble in Haryana for its annual meeting this year. RSS all-India communication chief Sunil Ambekar said the Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will meet at Samalkha from March 12 to 14. tns
AAP dissolves its state unit
Chandigarh: The AAP has dissolved its state unit. Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), said the new party unit would be announced soon. Leader Anurag Dhanda said meeting of zonal workers would be held in Rohtak and Gurugram on January 29 and Hisar and Kurukshetra on January 30. TNS
Rohtak official writes to CS
Chandigarh: After IAS officer Ashok Khemka wrote to the CM seeking posting in the Vigilance Bureau for rooting out corruption, Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary (CS) regarding a case of corruption pending against Khemka. tns
3 held for loot in Y’nagar
Yamunnagar: The police have arrested three persons for allegedly looting a liquor shop in Chandpur Colony of Yamunanagar. The accused have been identified as Jashan, Hemant Giri and Vikram of Yamunanagar. tns
Man gets 20-year RI
Ambala: The court of Additional Sessions Judge Aarti Singh sentenced a man to 20-year-RI for committing penetrative sexual assault upon a 15-year-old minor girl.
