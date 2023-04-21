 Tough time for procurement agencies to tackle wheat glut : The Tribune India

Tough time for procurement agencies to tackle wheat glut

Tough time for procurement agencies to tackle wheat glut


Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar/Sirsa, April 20

With the grain markets full to the brim with wheat, the procurement agencies are having a tough time lifting the grain from the markets in proportion to the arrival and procurement of wheat in the mandis.

Officials of the procurement agencies said there was a shortage of labour for loading and unloading wheat bags in the trucks to ferry the stock to the godowns. Besides, the officials maintained that the sudden arrival of the wheat stock from April 10 in the mandis had left procurement agencies with little time to make preparations for the loading and unloading of the stocks in the godowns of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Labour shortage adds to woes

  • Officials said there was shortage of labour for loading and unloading wheat bags in trucks to ferry stock to godowns
  • There was a sudden arrival of wheat stock from April 10 in the mandis. This had given procurement agencies little time to make preparations for loading and unloading of stocks
  • As much as 24.47 lakh quintals had been procured till Wednesday. Out of this, only 7.35 lakh quintals were lifted
  • A total of 17.12 lakh quintals of purchased wheat was lying in mandis besides the unsold stock which is piling up every day

According to the data available with the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board in Hisar district, 24,47,371 quintals of wheat was procured till yesterday, of which only 7,35,204 quintals have been lifted from the grain markets, while 17,12,167 quintals of purchased wheat stock is lying in the mandis besides the unsold stock which was piling up every day.

In Sirsa district, 8,81,890 quintals of wheat had been purchased, of which 2,30,000 quintals of wheat had been lifted, while the remaining was still to be taken to the godowns for storage. Similar is the situation in Fatehabad district where 3.89 lakh quintals of wheat was purchased and 1.36 lakh quintals had been lifted so far.

A Food and Supplies official maintained that at present, labour was still engaged in agriculture works in the fields. ‘”The same people work as labour in the process of loading and unloading the stocks. So, the process is slow to the extent that a loaded truck has to wait for approximately more than an hour at the FCI godown for its turn “, he said.

Besides, the official added that due to the rain that occurred on March 31 and April 1, the procurement could start by April 10. “We could get little time for making arrangements for storage and logistics as the wheat started arriving suddenly and in bulk in the mandis after April 10. Had the arrival started by April 1 or the next couple of days, the arrival would have been slow and we could match up with the arrival and lifting”, he said, adding that the sudden increase in temperature had shortened the harvesting period by about a week this time.

Meanwhile, Sirsa DC Parth Gupta today issued instructions to the procurement agencies to step up the lifting process by engaging more labour and trucks so that the congestion in the mandis could ease up.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

2
J & K

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

4
Nation

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

5
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

6
Haryana

Residents want NOC from RWAs, neighbours mandatory for 4 floors

7
Punjab

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

8
Punjab

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

9
Nation EXPLAINER

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

10
Nation

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

Don't Miss

View All
Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine tricked
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended after G20 Summit
Amritsar

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended in Amritsar after G20 Summit

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Top News

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Attack by terrorists near Poonch’s Bhimber Gali area | Assa...

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

11 Muslims were burnt alive in Ahmedabad locality in Feb 200...

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

School teacher arrested for demanding nude pictures, sexual favours from Delhi woman on Instagram

Rahul Gandhi interacts with students preparing for UPSC, SSC exams in Mukherjee Nagar

Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137