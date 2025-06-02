Tourist info centre near Arjun Chowk to be made operational in June

After remaining closed for nearly five years, the Tourist Information and Facilitation Centre (TIFC) near Arjun Chowk is expected to become operational in June.

To facilitate tourists, who come to Kurukshetra from various states and abroad, and to give information about the tirthas situated under 48-kos of Kurukshetra, three TIFCs were started at strategic locations including one at Pipli, second near Arjun Chowk, and the third near Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi. A budget of Rs 2 crore provided under the Krishna Circuit was utilised for this project. But all centres have been lying closed due to lack of manpower with the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB).

Of three TIFCs, while one at Arjun Chowk is expected to become operational in June. After checking response, the TIFC at Pipli Chowk will be made operational. The third TIFC near Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi has been reserved as the office of Haryana Antrarashtriya Gita Jyanti Mela Authority.

As per information, the Chief Executive Officer of the KDB has allocated the TIFC near Arjun Chowk to a shelf-help group and also issued a letter of intent to run the facility.

An official in the KDB said, “Earlier, the board allotted the TIFC at Pipli to a private player. However, it failed to run the centre as per the terms of the board and the facility was closed in 2023. Two years ago, the board engaged a self-help group to run Satkar food facility to provide food to tourists and devotees at affordable rates. The experience has been good, following which it was decided to engage another self-help group to run the TIFC. After interviewing several self-help groups, one has been finalised to run the TIFC.”