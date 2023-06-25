Tourist police posts proposed for Brahma Sarovar

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 24

The Kurukshetra police have come out with a proposal to set up two dedicated tourist police posts to help tourists and pilgrims who reach here in large number from across the country.

As per the information, a proposal for two posts at Brahma Sarovar and Jyotisar Tirtha with dedicated staff, has been sent to the state government for sanction.

Back in 2015, the Kurukshetra police had established a ‘tourist police help desk’ and spared around 30 police personnel for the desk from its regular staff. As per the information, at present, there are around 22 policemen at the tourist police help desk at the Brahma Sarovar who perform duties in two shifts. However, as Jyotisar project is scheduled to be completed by October this year, and in view of the rise in the number of tourists, there is a need to get dedicated staff and new posts.

In-charge of the tourist police held desk, Sub-inspector Vinod Kumar said, “An increase in the number of tourists is being observed over the last few years. Not only on the occasion of Amavasya, but also on other religious events and International Gita Mahotsav. The tourists are reaching Kurukshetra in large numbers throughout the year so a dedicated staff will definitely help us in strengthening the security of the Brahma Sarovar and Sannihit Sarovar here.”

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Lakhs of tourists and pilgrims visit Brahma Sarovar every year, especially during the solar eclipse, Amavasya and International Gita Mahotsav. For their security and help, it has been decided to get a dedicated staff at the Brahma Sarovar and Jyotisar tirtha.”

He said, “A proposal has been sent to the state government for establishing two tourists police posts and we are waiting for the sanction. We will request the Kurukshetra Development Board to provide land for the tourist police posts at both locations. Since it will be a dedicated staff for the tourists, a special training will also be given to them.”