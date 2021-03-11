Tourists cheated of Rs 1.5 lakh in online fraud

Palwal, May 28
A group of persons, planning to visit Kedarnath temple, has been allegedly duped of Rs 1.52 lakh in an online fraud. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Anjali Bhayana, a local resident.
Bhayana, in her police complaint, said she had formed a group to visit Kedarnath by helicopter.
They came into connection with a person, claiming to be an employee of Pawan Hans. The group transferred him Rs 1.52 lakh but didn’t got the tickets.
