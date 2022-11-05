Tower D of Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso to be demolished after structural deficiencies found in construction

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 5

Tower ‘D’ of Chintels Paradiso Society in Gurugram will be demolished. On February 10, ceilings of six floors in Tower ‘D’ of the Chintels Paradiso had partially collapsed, killing two women residents.

The Delhi’s IIT team which was probing the collapse has found structural deficiencies in the construction of this tower. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav can fix the date of demolition on Monday.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav on Saturday while sharing the report of IIT team said the team has found structural deficiencies in the construction of this tower, whose repair is not possible on technical and economic grounds therefore the entire Tower D of Chintels Paradiso society, Sector 109, should be demolished.

Meanwhile, Chintels issued an official statement in which it said, “Ever since the unfortunate incident, we have been cooperating with the authorities and also with the affected residents in every possible way and will continue to do so.”

The incident had prompted the authorities to conduct a structural audit of several high-rise buildings in the city.

“The report has found that the repair work was done unmonitored. As per the report, the steel corroded reinforcements had been painted from the top to hide corrosion. The methodology of repair was also not as per the requisite standard. The sampling of D tower has found it had high chloride content and the quality of concrete is poor, due to which it is not habitable. The report has recommended that Tower D should be permanently closed and the process of its demolition should be initiated. A detailed order for demolition will be passed most probably on Monday,” added DC Yadav.

The DC said the process of structural audit is also going on in Tower ‘E’ and ‘F’ of the same society and its report will come soon. By then, the builder will be asked to enter into a rent agreement with their flat owners by getting both these towers vacated. Construction samples have been collected in both these towers.

“There are 28 flats in Tower E and 22 in Tower F. The cost of shifting of flat owners to rent to another location will be borne by the builder,” he added.

On asking, DC Yadav said the builder will be instructed to get the flats vacant and initiate the demolition process. Instructions will also be given to the developer to settle claims of home allottees of the tower in a time-bound manner.

After the February 10 incident, the Department of Town and Country Planning had ordered a structural audit of the affected towers. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the additional deputy commissioner was also formed to probe the incident.

In March 2022, a preliminary inspection report submitted by a team from IIT-Delhi to the committee probing the collapse had found that the steel reinforcements in the debris and collapsed portion were corroded, and there were rust marks on pieces of concrete. Following the recommendation of the IIT Delhi team, Tower D will be demolished soon.