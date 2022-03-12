Town planner held taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 11

A team of State Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested the District Town Planner (DTP) red-handed allegedly while taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh at his residence in Sector-6 for extending official favour in the development of an illegal colony.

Besides, the team members also seized Rs 78.64 lakh in cash along with the details of moveable and immovable properties during the course of investigation from his residential premises. His driver was also arrested for taking bribe of Rs 5,000, said an official.

The main accused DTP, a class-1 state government employee, has been identified as Vikram Singh (37).

The team members also seized jewellery and documents pertaining to agricultural land, one flat and 12 plots during the searches. Documents detailing investments in shares, mutual funds and cryptocurrencies have also been seized.

About the modus operandi of the accused official, an official said that the accused DTP facilitated development of illegal colonies and obtained protection money for not demolishing the roads and constructions in such areas.

“The Vigilance Bureau had received a complaint from a person that the DTP is demanding Rs 5 lakh as protection money for not demolishing the illegal colony. So we laid a trap and arrested him red-handed with Rs 5 lakh and his driver with Rs 5,000 from the DTP’s residence in Sector-6,” said inspector Sachin, a team member.

“A case has been registered against the accused official and his driver under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said the inspector. —