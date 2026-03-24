Town planning department demolishes illegal constructions in Hansi

The Haryana Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has taken action against illegal constructions in Hansi, demolishing infrastructure in unauthorised colonies. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed TCP to take action against such colonies in Hisar last year.

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TCP officials, led by District Town Planner Dinesh Singh, accompanied by police, demolished unauthorised structures on approximately 5 acres of land near Old Delhi Road. The team used JCB machines to remove under-construction structures and road infrastructure.

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DTP Dinesh Singh stated that the colony was being developed without a licence and required legal procedures. The department had issued notices to the promoters, but they failed to comply. Similar actions were taken at another site on Hisar Road and Delhi Road.

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DTP warned that action against illegal constructions will continue and appealed to residents to verify the legality of colonies before investing. “The public has been advised to always verify the authorised status of colonies before purchasing plots to avoid future inconvenience,” he said.

The department has warned people about an illegal colony being developed on land adjoining KC Farm on Hansi-Delhi Road, with no licence obtained under Section 3 of the Urban Areas Act, 1975. The department is taking strict action against such activities and advises people not to buy or construct plots in such colonies.