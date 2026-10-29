Town Planning dept razes illegal colony spread over 4 acres in Bhiwani

The Town and Country Planning Department carried out a demolition drive in the Bhiwani-Jonpal revenue area in Bhiwani town and razed three plinth-level structures and a road network developed in an illegal colony spread over about four acres.

District Town Planner Jaideep Kharb said the action was part of the department’s drive against illegal colonies and unauthorised constructions in the controlled and urban areas of Bhiwani. The drive was carried out on revenue land in the Bhiwani-Jonpal area falling under khasra numbers 229//3, 7, 8, 13, 14, 17 and 18.

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A team from Town and Country Planning Department, accompanied by the police, reached the site and found structures and a road network being illegally developed in the unauthorised colony. The structures were demolished using a JCB machine in the presence of the duty magistrate.

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DTP urged people not to purchase or sell plots in unauthorised colonies and warned that investing in such colonies to buy land for building a house could lead to financial loss for buyers.