Toxic flow: Haryana picks five officials for joint panel with Rajasthan

Rewari, July 31

The district administration today sent names of five officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the HSIIDC to the Rajasthan authorities for forming a joint committee of officials of both the states to find out a permanent solution to the accumulation of dirty water in Dharuhera town here. However, the Rajasthan authorities are yet to inform the Rewari administration about their officials, who will be the part of this committee.

“The committee will carry out inspection of industries in neighbouring Bhiwadi town (Rajasthan) not only to find out those units, which are discharging effluents to Dharuhera, but also conduct survey of the Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP)/ Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The committee will submit its report by August 31 and it will then forward to the CM office,” said an official.

Officials who have been picked for the joint panel are Regional Officer Vinod Balyan, Environment Engineer Harish Kumar, scientists — Vikas Grewal and Piyush Yadav of the the HSPCB and manager Purushottam Kumar of the HSIIDC.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while holding a joint meeting of officials of both the states on Saturday stressed upon formation of a joint committee to find out a permanent solution to the issue. Earlier, he also inspected the waterlogged Delhi-Jaipur Highway to take stock of the situation.

“We have already sent the names of our officers. Now, they (Rajasthan) have to nominate their officers and take necessary action,” said Imran Raza, Deputy Commissioner, Rewari.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Rewari, Chiranjeev Rao, described the exercise as merely eyewash. The MLA said the CM, during his three-day visit to Rewari, admitted of being aware of the problem. But despite it, the CM didn’t make any sincere effort earlier to resolve this chronic problem, he added.

