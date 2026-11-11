Toxic industrial water from Rajasthan floods Dharuhera

Industrial wastewater laced with chemicals from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan has once again flowed into Dharuhera in Rewari district, leaving residents grappling with waterlogging in residential colonies, marketplaces and along the highway.

The accumulated toxic water poses a serious health hazard and disrupts vehicular movement, particularly on the national highway and its service road.

Residents allege that despite repeatedly approaching elected representatives and local authorities, no permanent solution has been found to the longstanding problem.

Ajay Jangra, president of the Dharuhera Municipal Committee, said the recently released polluted water had accumulated in Bajrang Nagar Colony, along the national highway and its service lane, near a shopping mall and in Sectors 5A, 4A and 6.

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“Inadequate drainage infrastructure is one of the major reasons behind the situation, which has persisted for several months,” he said, adding that he had urged the authorities concerned to take effective remedial measures.

Aggrieved residents have also sought the district administration’s intervention, demanding concrete steps to address the problem permanently.

The inflow of industrial wastewater from Rajasthan into adjoining areas of Haryana has remained a major concern for residents of Rewari district, particularly those living along the Rajasthan border. The problem intensifies during the monsoon when industrial effluents mix with accumulated rainwater.

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Owing to the natural slope of the terrain, chemically contaminated water flows from industrial areas in Rajasthan towards Rewari, where it collects along the highway and in vacant and low-lying areas.

A recent report of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) attributed the waterlogging primarily to the region’s natural topography and deficiencies in the existing sewage collection, treatment and disposal infrastructure.

The report also flagged illegal discharge of industrial effluents, observing that “certain industries take advantage of waterlogging and clandestinely discharge wastewater into the area”.

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The Centre had earlier initiated a process to find a lasting solution. The issue of waterlogging along the Bhiwadi-Dharuhera stretch of NH-919 was discussed at a high-level meeting attended by senior officials of the Centre, Haryana and Rajasthan Governments and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Several remedial measures were proposed at the meeting, but the situation on the ground remains critical.