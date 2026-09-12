‘Toxic’ sewage in Ghaggar angers Sirsa villagers, threaten stir

Anger erupted in the Ellenabad area of Sirsa district over alleged sewage pollution in the Ghaggar river, with several village panchayats demanding immediate action against the dumping of untreated wastewater.

Led by Lok Panchayat Sirsa, a delegation of representatives from dozens of gram panchayats submitted a memorandum to Ellenabad SDM Aditi Singhania. They demanded that untreated sewage from Ellenabad town be stopped from entering the Ghaggar river.

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The villagers alleged that a sewage treatment plant, built at a cost of crores of rupees, was already in place in Ellenabad. However, they claimed that the plant was not functioning properly and untreated sewage was being released directly into the river due to alleged negligence and a nexus between officials and the contractor.

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The memorandum highlighted the foul smell around the Ghaggar bridge on the Budhimedi-Jeevan Nagar road. The villagers said the commuters were forced to cover their noses while crossing the area.

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They also claimed that the river water had turned black and alleged that pollution was affecting nearby villages, including Pratap Nagar, Mirzapur, Maujukhera, Budhimedi, Amritsar Khurd and Amritsar Kalan.

The villagers further claimed a rise in serious illnesses, including jaundice and cancer, in the surrounding areas, which they linked to the polluted water. These claims, however, requires verification by health and environmental authorities.

The residents said they had repeatedly approached the Health Department and the administration with written and verbal complaints, but no concrete action had been taken so far.

Those who submitted the memorandum included Comrade Sarabjit Singh Sidhu, Comrade Surjit Singh, Gurdeep Singh Guraya, Jagmeet Singh Virk, Sukhchain Sidhu, Hardeep Singh Gill, Gurpal Singh, Malak Singh, Satbir Singh and Sehdev, along with several other villagers.

The panchayat representatives warned that if untreated sewage continued to flow into the Ghaggar, they would launch a major protest.

They demanded that sewage be properly treated before it was discharged into the river and urged the administration to take immediate action.