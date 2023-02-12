TRACING HISTORY: Saraswati board to collect technical data on river

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, February 11

To expand the research work on the Saraswati, a team of Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) will collect scientific and technical data, besides revenue records of the Saraswati in Rajasthan.

Rejuvenation project This tour will be a technical inspection to help the board expand its horizon in research and scientific studies. The team will check the current condition of the sites. The revival of the Saraswati will help in groundwater recharge. Dr Deepa, Research Officer, HSHDB

A team of the board, comprising research officers, technical staff and other officials, led by its vice-chairman, Dhuman Singh, will begin a nine-day tour of Rajasthan on Sunday to visit sites along the banks of the river and meet scientists of the ISRO and the Archaeology Department in Jodhpur.

The tour will start from Kalibangan, led on to Pilibanga, Vijay Nagar, Kishangarh, Tanot, Longewala, Munabao, Jodhpur, and finally end in Jaipur. It will include visits to the Saraswati paleochannel and other archaeological sites.

Dr Deepa, research officer at HSHDB, said, “Research is an important element for the rejuvenation of the Saraswati project. A lot of work and study have been done in Rajasthan. This tour will be a technical inspection to help the board expand its horizon in research and scientific studies related to the river. The team will check the current condition of the sites. The revival of the Saraswati will help in groundwater recharge.”

Dhuman Singh said, “We will visit all important sites related to the Saraswati in Rajasthan. The team will meet experts who have worked on the project and collect relevant scientific and technical data. While working on different projects, the board observed that the Saraswati was missing at several locations in the revenue record, and at other locations, it was mentioned under different names like Surit, Sursati and Sarasti. Directions were issued for the correction of the records in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts. Soon, the records in Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts will be checked.”

“There is a possibility of errors in the revenue record of Rajasthan as well. The details of the river and its tributaries must be updated in the revenue record for future generations to get authentic information”, he added.