Tractor driver tries to run over JEs, booked

Yamunanagar, May 14

The police have registered a case against the driver of a tractor-trailer for coming in the way of public servants from discharging their duty.

On the complaint of Naveen Ranga, SDO of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, a case was registered against Vakil of Kheri village of the district under Sections 294, 336, 353, 506 of the IPC and 21 Section (1) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act at the Pratap Nagar police station on May 12.

The complainant said he was posted at the Tajewal office of the Irrigation Department. He and junior engineers (JEs) Abhishek and Rohit were on duty to check illegal mining. On May 12, when they were patrolling the area, they noticed a tractor-trailer loaded with boulders. They asked the driver to stop as they wanted to check documents related to the purchase of the boulders. However, he tried to run over JEs before fleeing.

“Both JEs chased the tractor-trailer on their bike, but the accused suddenly unloaded the boulders with the intention to cause harm to the JEs and managed to escape from the spot,” the complainant said. — TNS

On duty to check illegal mining