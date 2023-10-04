Tractor-trailer hits mining dept vehicle

Mahendragarh, October 3
A man involved in the illegal transportation of mining material in a tractor-trailer allegedly hit a vehicle of the Mining Department at Digrota village here yesterday. A mining inspector and other officials were in the vehicle.
The incident took place when the mining officials signalled him to stop during a checking operation. The police have registered a case against Sonu of Digrota village on the complaint of mining inspector Tanu Joshi.
She claimed that when they spotted the loaded tractor-trailer, the driver began to speed and hit the vehicle with an intention of killing them.
