Tractor-trailers on roads despite ban

Despite a ban on the use of tractor-trailers for commercial and non-agricultural purposes in the state, these continue to ply on roads. With hundreds of such vehicles plying on the city roads, there is an increase in the risk of accidents. Besides, these also hamper the smooth movement of traffic. A majority of tractor-trailers have no registration plates, in violation of traffic rules. The traffic police should take strict action against the offenders. —Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

Restaurants forcing people to pay service charges

Despite Central Government orders clarifying that service charges are optional and voluntary, many restaurants in Gurugram are forcing people to pay these charges. Repeated complaints have been made on government portals, but nothing has been done to solve the issue. The local administration should look into the matter at the earliest and issue clear orders on the same. —Shahir Kaul, Gurugram

Stray dogs menace on the rise

The stray dog menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Packs of stray dogs can be seen roaming in and around these cities. These dogs often attack lone pedestrians and children. The authorities at the Municipal Corporation should take note of the problem and provide a permanent solution to curb this menace at the earliest. —Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

