DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Tractor vs Thar ‘tug-of-war’ on Nuh road: Police seize vehicles, arrest two drivers

Tractor vs Thar ‘tug-of-war’ on Nuh road: Police seize vehicles, arrest two drivers

According to the investigation, the two drivers challenged each other to determine which vehicle was more powerful

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:49 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The two drivers that have been arrested. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Following the emergence of a viral video showing a ‘tug-of-war’ contest between a Thar SUV and a tractor tied together with an iron chain on the Reegad-Agon road in Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh district, police swiftly seized both vehicles. The police also took both drivers into custody and initiated legal proceedings against them.

Advertisement

According to the investigation, the two drivers challenged each other to determine which vehicle was more powerful — the Thar or the tractor. To settle the challenge, they tied the Thar and the tractor together with an iron chain on a public road and began a strength test. Shortly afterward, the tractor lost balance and veered into a roadside ditch. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. In the viral video, several people were seen standing by the roadside and recording the stunt.

Advertisement

“Acting on the viral video, police immediately seized the Thar and the tractor used in the stunt. The Thar driver, identified as Anwar, a resident of Hasanpur Bilonda village, and the tractor driver, Shahid, a resident of Agon village, were taken into custody. Legal action has been initiated against them under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant provisions,” said Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of the Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Nuh police also appealed to the public, especially youths, to refrain from performing such dangerous stunts on public roads. “Strict action will continue to be taken against those who compromise road safety,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts