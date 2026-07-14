Tractor vs Thar ‘tug-of-war’ on Nuh road: Police seize vehicles, arrest two drivers

Following the emergence of a viral video showing a ‘tug-of-war’ contest between a Thar SUV and a tractor tied together with an iron chain on the Reegad-Agon road in Ferozepur Jhirka, Nuh district, police swiftly seized both vehicles. The police also took both drivers into custody and initiated legal proceedings against them.

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According to the investigation, the two drivers challenged each other to determine which vehicle was more powerful — the Thar or the tractor. To settle the challenge, they tied the Thar and the tractor together with an iron chain on a public road and began a strength test. Shortly afterward, the tractor lost balance and veered into a roadside ditch. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. In the viral video, several people were seen standing by the roadside and recording the stunt.

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“Acting on the viral video, police immediately seized the Thar and the tractor used in the stunt. The Thar driver, identified as Anwar, a resident of Hasanpur Bilonda village, and the tractor driver, Shahid, a resident of Agon village, were taken into custody. Legal action has been initiated against them under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant provisions,” said Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of the Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar police station.

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A spokesperson for Nuh police also appealed to the public, especially youths, to refrain from performing such dangerous stunts on public roads. “Strict action will continue to be taken against those who compromise road safety,” the spokesperson said.