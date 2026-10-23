DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Power employees' strike: Trade body flags heavy losses to business sector in Haryana

Power employees' strike: Trade body flags heavy losses to business sector in Haryana

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:00 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rashtriya Jan Udyog Vyapar Sangathan
Advertisement

The power employees’ strike has dealt a severe blow to the state’s industrial and business sectors, with traders and entrepreneurs suffering heavy losses in just two days, claimed Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rashtriya Jan Udyog Vyapar Sangathan.

Expressing concern over the impact of the strike and apprehensions surrounding the proposed privatisation of the power distribution system, Dang urged the state government to hold an immediate meeting with representatives of electricity employees and resolve the issue through dialogue.

Advertisement

Dang pointed out that electricity disruptions had halted production at several factories, causing substantial losses to manufacturers and businesses. “The industrial and business community has suffered losses running into thousands of crores of rupees in just two days. Commercial activities have also been hit adding to the financial burden on the traders and entrepreneurs already grappling with operational challenges while the general public continues to bear the brunt,” he added.

Advertisement

Dang said the government must treat the matter seriously and engage with employee representatives without further delay. Confrontation would not resolve the dispute and constructive dialogue was essential to address employees’ concerns while safeguarding the interests of the industries and the public, he added.

The trade leader urged the government to take concrete steps to protect the future of the Power Department, address employees’ demands and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

Advertisement

Dang said an early resolution was crucial to prevent further losses to Haryana’s industrial and trading community and to minimise the hardship faced by ordinary consumers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts