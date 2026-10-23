Power employees' strike: Trade body flags heavy losses to business sector in Haryana

The power employees’ strike has dealt a severe blow to the state’s industrial and business sectors, with traders and entrepreneurs suffering heavy losses in just two days, claimed Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rashtriya Jan Udyog Vyapar Sangathan.

Expressing concern over the impact of the strike and apprehensions surrounding the proposed privatisation of the power distribution system, Dang urged the state government to hold an immediate meeting with representatives of electricity employees and resolve the issue through dialogue.

Advertisement

Dang pointed out that electricity disruptions had halted production at several factories, causing substantial losses to manufacturers and businesses. “The industrial and business community has suffered losses running into thousands of crores of rupees in just two days. Commercial activities have also been hit adding to the financial burden on the traders and entrepreneurs already grappling with operational challenges while the general public continues to bear the brunt,” he added.

Advertisement

Dang said the government must treat the matter seriously and engage with employee representatives without further delay. Confrontation would not resolve the dispute and constructive dialogue was essential to address employees’ concerns while safeguarding the interests of the industries and the public, he added.

The trade leader urged the government to take concrete steps to protect the future of the Power Department, address employees’ demands and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

Advertisement

Dang said an early resolution was crucial to prevent further losses to Haryana’s industrial and trading community and to minimise the hardship faced by ordinary consumers.