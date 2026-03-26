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Home / Haryana / Trade leader arrested for ruckus at MC office in Rohtak, accused of corruption

Trade leader arrested for ruckus at MC office in Rohtak, accused of corruption

According to the complaint, Prajapati and others entered the MC office, disrupted work, and used abusive language against officials on March 20

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:14 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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The protesters outside the Arya Nagar police station in Rohtak on Wednesday evening. Tribune photo
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A local trade leader, Satish Prajapati, was arrested by the Arya Nagar police for allegedly entering the Municipal Corporation (MC) office, creating a ruckus, and obstructing government work on March 20. The arrest followed a protest outside the police station, where Prajapati and supporters, including women, accused police of corruption.

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The FIR, registered under Sections 132, 221, and 352 of the BNS, pertains to the March 20 incident. Prajapati had also alleged corruption in the MC. According to the complaint, Prajapati and others entered the MC office, disrupted work, and used abusive language against officials.

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Prajapati had also made allegations against the Arya Nagar police personnel. He was served a notice to appear at the police station with evidence but failed to do so. Instead, he staged a protest with supporters.

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Police detained over 15 individuals during the protest. Prajapati was arrested in connection with the MC’s complaint.

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