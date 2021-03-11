Karnal: Trade unions protest, seek wage hike

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 21

Under the banner of Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, scores of members of various labour and trade unions today held a state-level protest in the Chief Minister’s city to press their demands, mainly wage hike.

They were going to gherao the CM’s camp office, but were stopped by the police at Gandhi Chowk. They ended the protest after being assured of a meeting with CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Protesters, led by sangh’s state president Inder Singh Malik and general secretary Jang Bhadur Yadav, assembled at the fountain park

in Sector 12 and took out a protest march.

Office-bearers of various employees’ unions, including Health Department, Education Department, anganwari workers, PWD, mandi labourers, workers from rice mills and brick-kilns took part too.

They said most of the employees were underpaid and the midday meal workers get the salary of only 10 months. The protesters further said they were being forced to work on minimum wages and thus demand that the monthly honorarium of all workers be increased to Rs 15,000.

