Trader shot in Hansi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 7

A trader was shot dead by a group of three armed assailants at Hansi last night.

The police said the victim, Sandeep Hooda (26), was sitting in his shop near the auto market when the assailants barged in and opened fire on him from a close range. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Complainant Sonu alleged that a youth, Khan Baba, had some dispute with his brother and he suspected his hand in the murder. The police had identified one of the assailants as Rahul. The other two are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Haryana Beopar Mandal president Bajrang Dass Garg alleged that this was the second murder of a trader at Hansi town and the fifth incident in the state in recent times.—