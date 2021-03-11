Trader shot in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 3

Two unidentified miscreants opened fire at a readymade garments trader at Kalayat town in Kaithal district today.

The trader also retaliated in the same manner, after which the miscreants ran away. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed there.

The victim has been identified as Shekhar Sharma, who had been given security as he was attacked last year also.

Sharma was sitting in a chamber of his showroom. After seeing two persons whose faces were covered with masks entering the showroom, he asked them to remove their masks. Both men started firing at Sharma, who had a narrow escape. Sharma also fired back.

Both men managed to escape with their third accomplice who was waiting outside on a bike.

After the incident, traders raised questions over the security of traders. They said that Sharma had been attacked earlier also. They demanded strict action in this incident.

A case has been registered under the IPC and Arms Act.