Traders decry lack of facilities

Karnal, April 30

The state’s first Cooperative Export House is not fully functional. A few cooperatives and traders started their counters here, but most of them hardly come here everyday. The building has 80 shops on the ground floor, 46 on the fourth floor and a godown on the first floor. Of these shops, 75 were allotted to cooperatives and traders

“I want to start my counter here, but lack of facilities and negligible footfall discourage me,” said a trader. Vinod Goel, senior vice-president, Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said none of the Hafed officials contacted them to start a counter at the export house.