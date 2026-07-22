DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Traders demand crackdown on corrupt GST officials across Haryana

Traders demand crackdown on corrupt GST officials across Haryana

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:44 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Haryana Confed chairman Bajrang Garg urged the government to take strict action against officials found misusing their powers.
Advertisement

Sirsa traders recently alleged harassment by GST officials and demanded strict action against corrupt officers during a meeting of the Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal held under the chairmanship of its state president and former Haryana Confed chairman Bajrang Garg.

Advertisement

Addressing traders, Garg alleged that some GST officials were harassing businessmen for personal gain, creating fear among the trading community. He urged the government to take strict action against officials found misusing their powers.

Advertisement

He said the traders and industrialists were paying taxes honestly and should not be subjected to unnecessary raids. While the Vyapar Mandal does not support those involved in tax evasion, the honest traders should not be harassed, he added. Garg said there was little scope for GST evasion as e-way bills were mandatory for consignments worth Rs 50,000 or more, while businesses with an annual turnover above Rs 5 crore were required to generate e-invoices.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts