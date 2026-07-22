Traders demand crackdown on corrupt GST officials across Haryana

Sirsa traders recently alleged harassment by GST officials and demanded strict action against corrupt officers during a meeting of the Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal held under the chairmanship of its state president and former Haryana Confed chairman Bajrang Garg.

Advertisement

Addressing traders, Garg alleged that some GST officials were harassing businessmen for personal gain, creating fear among the trading community. He urged the government to take strict action against officials found misusing their powers.

Advertisement

He said the traders and industrialists were paying taxes honestly and should not be subjected to unnecessary raids. While the Vyapar Mandal does not support those involved in tax evasion, the honest traders should not be harassed, he added. Garg said there was little scope for GST evasion as e-way bills were mandatory for consignments worth Rs 50,000 or more, while businesses with an annual turnover above Rs 5 crore were required to generate e-invoices.