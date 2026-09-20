Traders draw battle lines over UPI charges in Rohtak

The growing discontent among Haryana’s trading community came to the fore in Rohtak on Sunday, with the Rashtriya Jan Udhyog Vyapar Sangathan launching a sharp attack over proposed UPI charges, compensation for fire-hit traders and alleged deterioration in market security.

At a meeting, the Rashtriya Jan Udhyog Vyapar Sangthan discussed the pressing concerns and challenges facing the trading community and demanded that the government withdraw the proposed imposition of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) or other charges on digital transactions.

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“Small and medium traders are already facing difficulties amid a slowdown, and any additional financial burden on digital transactions will further affect their businesses. We oppose the imposition of MDR and other charges on UPI transactions as these will adversely affect small retailers. We demand withdrawal of the charges and will not hesitate to launch a statewide protest if the demand is not met,” said Sangthan state president Gulshan Dang said while speaking to the media after the meeting.

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Dang said digital payments should be encouraged, but the government must ensure that the traders are not burdened with additional transaction costs.

At the meeting, the traders also raised the issue of compensation for traders whose shops and commercial establishments were destroyed in the fire that broke out at the D-Park market on June 9.

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“The state government and the Chief Minister had announced compensation for the affected traders, but only nominal compensation has been provided to the shopkeepers, which is unjustified. We have urged the government to reconsider the issue on humanitarian grounds and provide adequate compensation to help the affected traders restart their businesses. The traders often invest their entire life savings in their establishments, and a major fire can leave them struggling to rebuild their businesses and support their families,” Dang added.

The organisation also expressed concern over the law-and-order situation in the markets. Dang said the traders should be able to conduct their businesses without fear and called for effective measures to prevent thefts, robberies and other criminal incidents.

Bittu Sachdeva, Manmohan Azad, Sardar Jasvir Singh, Girish Gulati, Sumit Soni, Kapil Khanna, Amit Gulati, Sunil Barak, Surender Kale, Rajiv Atri, Aman Siddiqui, Nikhil Tanwar, Ashok Jangra, Gulshan Juneja and Manohar were among those present at the meeting.