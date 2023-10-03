Trader’s murder: Gangster Gogi’s two associates arrested

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 2

A team of special task force (STF), Ambala unit, arrested gangster Gogi’s two aides, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of Jai Bhagwan of Jhanjhari village on September 24.

The accused have been identified as Chirag alias Anshu, resident of Adarsh Nagar in Sonepat and a 17-year-old boy. Both of them were active members of the Gogi gang, which had taken responsibility for Jai Bhagwan’s murder. Both the accused were arrested from Sonepat.

Inspector Deepender Singh, in-charge of STF Ambala, said the accused confessed to the crime and said five persons in the gang shot Bhagwan dead.

The inspector added that the juvenile was also involved in a firing incident on August 12 in Yamunanagar. A case was registered under Sections 285, 34, 387 and 506 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

The accused have been handed over to the crime investigation agency of the Karnal police for further investigation.

