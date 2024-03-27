Traders protest after shops razed in Rohtak, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 26

A group of persons, some of them allegedly carrying firearms, demolished two shops located on the Railway Road in Rohtak in the wee hours today.

Members of the group claimed to be owners of the property in question. Those who were occupying these shops objected to the demolition and alleged that the group members had threatened them with dire consequences. High drama was witnessed as a group clash took place over the issue.

The police have registered a case under Sections 148, 149, 447 and 506 of the IPC against Pawan, Praveen and Cheshtha.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and former Minister of State and BJP leader Manish Grover reached the site and interacted with the occupants of the shops.

Apart from the shops, a staircase of an adjoining house was also demolished and its passage was blocked by the group by constructing a wall.

Hooda called up police officers, following which a local DSP and an SHO reached there. Eventually, fresh construction was started in place of the razed structures.

However, some time later, some women members of the group, again reached the site and allegedly disrupted the fresh construction process.

Following that, traders staged a dharna demanding the arrest of the persons who had demolished the shops and threatened the residents.

“The shops were demolished despite court’s stay orders. We called the police, but there was no response,” said Naresh Jain, a tenant of a shop. He said the demolished shops were being reconstructed, but no action was taken against the persons who had demolished these. Traders said they would meet the local Superintendent of Police tomorrow to press for the arrest of the persons who had demolished the shops.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak