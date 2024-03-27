Traders protest after shops razed in Rohtak, 3 booked

Rohtak, March 26
A group of persons, some of them allegedly carrying firearms, demolished two shops located on the Railway Road in Rohtak in the wee hours today.
Members of the group claimed to be owners of the property in question. Those who were occupying these shops objected to the demolition and alleged that the group members had threatened them with dire consequences. High drama was witnessed as a group clash took place over the issue.
The police have registered a case under Sections 148, 149, 447 and 506 of the IPC against Pawan, Praveen and Cheshtha.
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and former Minister of State and BJP leader Manish Grover reached the site and interacted with the occupants of the shops.
Apart from the shops, a staircase of an adjoining house was also demolished and its passage was blocked by the group by constructing a wall.
Hooda called up police officers, following which a local DSP and an SHO reached there. Eventually, fresh construction was started in place of the razed structures.
However, some time later, some women members of the group, again reached the site and allegedly disrupted the fresh construction process.
Following that, traders staged a dharna demanding the arrest of the persons who had demolished the shops and threatened the residents.
“The shops were demolished despite court’s stay orders. We called the police, but there was no response,” said Naresh Jain, a tenant of a shop. He said the demolished shops were being reconstructed, but no action was taken against the persons who had demolished these. Traders said they would meet the local Superintendent of Police tomorrow to press for the arrest of the persons who had demolished the shops.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Lahaul unit resigns; Mandi ex-MP upset over Kangana’s candid...