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Home / Haryana / Traders seek repair of roads in Sirsa markets during festive season

Traders seek repair of roads in Sirsa markets during festive season

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:26 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Traders share their problems with municipal council officials.
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A delegation of the Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal, led by district president Hiralal Sharma, has urged the municipal council to repair damaged roads and streets in the city’s markets during the festive season.

The delegation visited the municipal council office on Monday, to meet the Chairman but, in his absence, discussed traders’ concerns with his PA, Deepak. The members later met Executive Engineer Rakesh Punia and Junior Engineer Deepak, who assured them that the issues would be resolved soon.

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Hiralal Sharma said the ongoing stormwater project had left roads in several major markets in poor condition, causing inconvenience to the shopkeepers and customers alike. Broken roads and potholes have disrupted traffic, making movement particularly difficult for senior citizens, women and two-wheeler riders.

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He added that the poor condition of markets was also affecting business activities, especially during the busy festive season.

Urban president Kirti Garg said markets were important centres of the city’s economy and needed proper roads, cleanliness, drainage and basic facilities. He urged the municipal council Chairman to direct officials to prioritise traders’ concerns and begin repair work without further delay.

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The delegation expressed hope that the civic body would take prompt action to improve market conditions, providing relief to the traders as well as shoppers.

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