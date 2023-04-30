Traders shut shops, stage dharna to protest against rising crime in Rewari

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, April 29

To protest against the rising crime and looting incident on Friday, traders shut their establishments in all main markets and took out a march in the city today.

They also staged a dharna at Moti Chowk. Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao joined traders to express his solidarity with them. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said traders were feeling insecure following deteriorating law and order situation in the district. Thereafter, traders met CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who directed the SP to tighten security arrangements in the district to check crime.

Rs 50K reward for info of miscreant Gold worth Rs 30 lakh looted at pistol point from jewellery showroom

Traders call on CM and seek adequate security arrangements in the city

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Saharan has formed a special investigation team (SIT) led by DSP Amit Bhatia to investigate a looting incident in a jewellery shop besides announcing a reward of Rs 50,000 for giving information leading to identification and arrest of a miscreant involved in the crime.

The SP said, “Besides DSP, in-charges of CIA teams in Rewari and Dharuhera and SHO, Rewari city police station will be the part of the SIT. Officials have been asked to arrest the looter at the earliest.”

Earlier, SP Deepak Saharan and police officials visited the jewellery showroom in Sarafa Bazar and assured its owner that the robber would be arrested soon. He also assured traders that patrolling would be intensified in the area and a police booth would be set up in the market.

In a broad daylight incident, a bike-borne unidentified masked man looted gold worth Rs 30 lakh and cash Rs 75,000 at gunpoint from a Musaddi Lal Bodan Lal Jain Jewellers at Sarafa Bazar here on Friday. The crime was perpetrated when the owner was sitting alone in the showroom. The looter decamped with the booty on the bike.

The incident was captured in the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the showroom but the police had no lead about the looter even after 24-hour of the incident leading to resentment among traders.