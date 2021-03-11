Trading firm staffer robbed of Rs 50L, shot

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 17

Two motorcycle-borne assailants here today robbed an employee of a trading company of over Rs 50 lakh after shooting him dead.

The incident took place outside the branch of a bank located near Maharana Pratap Chowk (Kamani Chowk).

The looters fled from the spot after snatching the bag containing the cash.

The deceased was identified as Shrawan Kumar (45) of Old Hamida Colony in Yamunanagar.

Sources said Shrawan Kumar was working as a driver with Bansal Trading Company, situated in Industrial Area, Yamunanagar.

He had gone to the branch of a bank to deposit the cash of the trading company in the morning.

Sources said as soon as he got down from the car, two persons tried to snatch the bag containing the cash from him. When he opposed their move, they shot him dead and fled from the scene.

He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

On the complaint of the brother of the deceased, Hira Lal Chaurasiya, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 302, 392, 397 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 of the Arms Act at the City police station, Yamunanagar.