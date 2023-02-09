Traffic advisory issued ahead of President's visit

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 8

The district police have issued a traffic advisory ahead President Droupadi Murmu’s visit at Om Shanti Retreat Centre, Bhora Kalan, here on Thursday.

Movement of traffic will be interrupted on Delhi-Jaipur highway from 9 am to 12 pm and then 2 pm to 5 pm. Commuters travelling from Delhi to Jaipur will diverted at Shankar Chowk via Golf Course road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna road or Gurugram-Pataudi road. Vehicles travelling from Jaipur to Delhi using NH 48 will have to take the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway at Panchgaon, Manesar.

"In order to run the traffic smoothly, the Gurugram Police appeals to the public to follow the advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problem," the advisory had said.