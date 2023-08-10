Traffic awareness drive launched in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 9

To reduce the incidence of road accidents and ensuring safer roads in Faridabad, the police have launched Accident-Free Faridabad initiative.

“The reasons behind accidents vary at each spot. Somewhere, it’s wrong-side driving, poor road engineering and in other areas it can be negligent driving. We will look into each issue subjectively,” said DCP (Traffic) Amit Yashwardhan. The department plans to hold competitions such as short movies, slogans, street plays to spread awareness on the issue.

