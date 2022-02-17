Traffic challans, penalties up in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 16

The number of challans and penalties imposed against the traffic rule offenders have been on the constant rise in the city. The number of challans in the January has been higher than the monthly average of the past two years in the district. The number of accidents and deaths on roads has also risen in this period, sources in the police department said.

The traffic police has issued 19,694 challans in January (upto January 31), which is around 41.43 per cent more than the monthly average of 2021. This is also 52.20 per cent higher than the monthly average of 2020, according to the details compiled by the department of traffic police here. Against a total of 1,38,416 challans and a penalty of Rs 7.78 crore imposed last year, the police has issued 19,694 challans till January 31, imposing a fine of Rs 68.73 lakh already. The number of challans and the penalty imposed in 2020 was 1,12,949 and Rs 7.40 crore, respectively. The penalty imposed on the violations in this period has also gone up by six per cent.

SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation(RSO), an NGO, said inadequate infrastructure could be a major factor for the rise in violations and accidents, as long term planning and execution of measures to contain the problem had been missing. Though around 1,200 cameras (CCTVs) have been installed at major intersections in the city, the surveillance has still been inadequate in comparison to the number of vehicles he adds.

Claiming that the drive to curb the traffic violations has been stepped up, Sube Singh, PRO , Police Department, said with the installation of more CCTV cameras, presence of police at sensitive points has been increased with regular checking of unauthorised vehicles. He said help and services of the NGOs working in the field of road safety were also being taken to regulate the traffic at peak hours and to contain the problem of traffic rules violations. Auto stands were also being set up to regulate traffic, he said.