Traffic cop hit by car, injured

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 26

A traffic constable was injured after being hit by a speeding car at the drunken drive checkpoint in Sector 58.

The car driver managed to flee the spot with his car. An FIR was registered at the Sector 65 police station.

According to the complaint filed by traffic inspector Harish Kumar, he along with his team had set up a barricade near Belgium Hotel in Sector 58 on Sunday night to check drunken driving. Constable Govind tried to intercept a car coming towards the checkpoint. However, instead of stopping the car, the driver hit the constable and drove away.

