Traffic cops get tough, issue 31,224 challans in seven months

Yamunanagar, August 3

Cracking a whip on violators, the traffic police has issued 31,224 challans in Yamunanagar district in the past seven months. It also slapped a fine of about Rs 1.63 crore on the violators during this period.

Chamkaur Singh, police spokesperson, said the traffic challans were issued from January 1 to July 30 this year.

SP Mohit Handa said besides issuing challans, the traffic police also made the general public aware of rules. Campaigns were organised from time to time to urge people to follow traffic rules. Special focus was on those using mobile phones while driving, he said. Bullet motorcycles, without number plates and “bursting crackers”, were seized.

“During awareness campaigns, we appeal people not to use phones while driving as they have become the main cause of accidents,” he stated, adding that parents should not allow underage children to drive.

